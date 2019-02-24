Death Notices Sunday 24th February, 2019

Nora Cahill nee Kenny

Lowville, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Fohenagh this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Nora Cahill tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Fohenagh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Margaret Glynn nee McInerney

Drumharsna, Ardrahan and formerly of Cahermore, Kinvara. In her 100th year. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Margaret Glynn tomorrow Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan Cemetery.

Patricia also known as Patsy Greally

Grange, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Dympna’s Church Kilnadeema for mass for Patsy Greally tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Arthritis Ireland.

Mary Dolan nee McWalter

Lissavalley, Barnaderg, Tuam. In her 98th year. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnaderg, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Mary Dolan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Killererin.

Paddy Mullins

Cloonarkin Drive, Oranmore and formerly of Castlerea Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire within the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the Church. Mass for Paddy Mullins tomorrow Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore.

Pat Timothy

Oranmore and formerly of Skerries, Co. Dublin and Glenamaddy. Private removal from his home today to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore for mass for Pat Timothy at 2. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery.

Mary Holohan

formerly of Claremont Road, Dublin and Abbey. Funeral cortege will arrive at Church of the Assumption, Abbey at 6:30 for mass for Mary Holohan today at 1. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.