Death Notices Sunday 23rd May 2021

Helen Lynch nee Donavan

St. Brendan’s Terrace, Ballinasloe. Mass for Helen Lynch will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass will be streamed live online on www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Matthew also known as Mattie Brennan

Friaryland, Creggs. Funeral cortege will travel via Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar today to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet for mass for Mattie Brennan at 2:30, for family only. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegnet Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.