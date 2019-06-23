Death Notices Sunday 23rd June, 2019

Vincent also known as Vinny Griffin

Mallin Avenue, Mervue formerly of Courthouse Square. Reposing at Church of Holy Family funeral parlour, Mervue tomorrow Monday at 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Vinny Griffin on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Luke Mullins

Standhouse Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare formerly of Galway Racecourse. Removal tomorrow Monday to Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge, to arrive at 5. Mass for Luke Mullins on Tuesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Michael also known as Mick O’Brien

Clareview Park, Ballybane and formerly of Faunarooska, Fanore Co. Clare. Reposing at Aras Naofa Funeral Home in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Monday at 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to Garrison Church, Renmore Road. Mass for Mick O’Brien on Tuesday at 11 followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2:30. House private. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Mary O’Brien nee Flaherty

Colman’s Road, Shantalla. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 3. Removal at 5 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation, Road. Mass for Mary O’Brien tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Margaret Reardon nee Walsh

Keeraun, Rahoon and Manusflynn, Caherlistrane and formerly of Castlegar Village. In her 102nd year. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 7 until 9. Funeral cortege will arrive to Church of St John the Apostle, Knocknacarra for mass for Margaret Reardon tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Pádraig Francis

Spiddal and Millrace Nursing Home, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cill Einde Church, Spiddal. Mass for Pádraig Francis tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin.

Kathleen Burns nee Killackey

Muckenagh, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Mass for Kathleen Burns today at 1 in Fahy Church. Funeral afterwards to Meelick Cemetery.

Claire Gilmore nee Lawlor

Castleblakeney, Ballinasloe and formerly of Tibarney, Four Roads, Co. Roscommon. In her 90th year. Mass for Claire Gilmore today at 2 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.