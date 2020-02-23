Death Notices Sunday 23rd February, 2020

Desmond also known as Dessie Kelly

Main Street, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Cuans Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Dessie Kelly tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Martin also known as Tiny McElroy

Riverdale, Oranmore and formerly of John Coogan Park, Newcastle. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room, Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjoining church. Mass for Tiny McElroy tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to G.S.P.C.A.

Mary Bowes nee Kilduff

Mullagh, Loughrea and formerly of Ballyvoneen, Castlefrench, Caltra. Mass for Mary Bowes today at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Abbeygormican Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Murty Hanly, Ardeevin

Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Corofin, Tuam. Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home, Mullingar this afternoon from 3.30. Removal afterwards to Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30. Mass for Murty Hanly tomorrow Monday at 10 in Mullingar, followed by prayers at 1.30 in St. Colmans Church, Corofin, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.