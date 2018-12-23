Death Notices Sunday 23rd December, 2018

Bernadette also known as Bernie Hession nee Finnerty

Doonwood, Mountbellew and formerly of Killasolan. Reposing at Franciscan Monastry Oratory Mountbellew this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Bernie Hession tomorrow Monday at 12 in St Mary’s Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Menlough.

Joan O’Connor nee Weatherup

Salthill and formerly of Bangor, Co. Down. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 3. Removal at 4.30 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Joan O’Connor tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Michael also known as Mick O’Brien

Lakeview, Claregalway and formerly of Slievefinn, Claregalway and Templeogue, Dublin. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Mick O’Brien tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Forde nee Fahy

Corr, Killimor. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor today from 3 until 6.30. Mass for Mary Forde tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Killimor. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Bridgie Canny

Ballynonagh, Clonbur. Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Clonbur, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Saint Patrick’s Church, Clonbur. Mass for Bridgie Canny tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.

Diarmuid Gill

Renmore and formerly of Kilmurvey, Inish Mór, Aran Islands. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 12.30 until 2.30. Private cremation to follow Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Paddy Joe Coffey

Roundfield, Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at Sacred Heart Room adjacent to Sacred Heart Church, Rye Hill, Monivea today from 4.30. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for Paddy Joe Coffey tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery.

John P. Kelly

Lislea, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Caltra Community Centre today from 4 until 7. Mass for John P. Kelly tomorrow Monday at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Colm Carre

Kilcreevanty, Tuam. Removal today to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon, to arrive for mass for Colm Carre at 1, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Geoghegan nee Gibbons

Derryglinna, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Oughterard today from 4.30. Removal at 6 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Mary Geoghegan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.