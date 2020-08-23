Death Notices Sunday 23rd August, 2020

Donal Kelly

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Mass for Donal Kelly will take place privately, on Tuesday at 12 in The Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Tuam parish webcam and will be broadcast on the Tuam parish radio. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Josephine also known as Josie Douglas

San Francisco and formerly of Renmore. Removal and cremation to be held in San Francisco. Memorial mass in celebration of Josie Douglas’ life will be held at a later date.

Mary Hession nee Lawless

Rinneharney, Annaghdown and formerly of Menlo. Removal from her home this morning at 10:30 for mass for Mary Hession at 11 in St. Brendans Church, Annaghdown, for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.