Death Notices Sunday 22nd November 2020

Kevin Belton

Crestwood and formerly of Bohermore. Mass for Kevin Belton will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Private funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Patrick also known as Paddy Loughnane

Rindifin, Gort and formerly of Moonen, Menlough. Mass for Paddy Loughnane will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 2 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman’s Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Gort Parish Facebook page. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Gort Social Services.

Breeda O’Shaughnessy nee Flaherty

Rinrush, Gort. Mass for Breeda O’Shaughnessy will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 2 in St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Teresa Cody

Caltra, Headford. Mass for Teresa Cody will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Joseph and Cuana’s Church, Corner Chapel. Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

Padraig Cregg

Lowville, Ahascragh and formerly of Deerpark, Ballinasloe. Mass for Padraig Cregg will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Eric Flaherty

Dún An Oir, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will leave the family home, tomorrow Monday at 11:45 to arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Eric Flaherty at 12:30, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie and on churchservices.tv. Family flowers only, by request.

Kathleen Hession nee Smyth

Russelstown, Milltown, Tuam. Mass for Kathleen Hession will take place privately today at 1 in St. Josephs Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Irishtown Cemetery, Co. Mayo.