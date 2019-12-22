Death Notices Sunday 22nd December , 2019

Tony Folan

Grattan Park. Reposing in Conneelys Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5 until 6. Arriving to St. Augustines Church, Middle Street, for mass for Tony Folan tomorrow Monday at 10. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 12.30.

John Cosgrave

Limehill, Tynagh and Curra, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Marys Funeral Home, Woodford today from 4, with prayers at 5.30. Mass for John Cosgrave tomorrow Monday at 11.30 in St. Josephs Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Curra Cemetery.

Joe Kennedy

Ard Breeda, Caheronaun, Loughrea and formerly of Bowes- Kennedy, Main Street, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street, Loughrea today from 4.30 until 6.30. Mass for Joe Kennedy tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Private Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to Maree/ Oranmore Coastal Search Unit.

Michael McGuire

Creagan, Barna and formerly of Pollnarooma, Salthill, Dun na Mara, Renmore and Raven Terrace. Reposing at The Cillin within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 3. Removal at 5 to the Church. Mass for Michael McGuire tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí or the Galway Hospice.

Frank Kenny

Harbour Road, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home this evening from 6 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Monday to St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Frank Kenny tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Respiratory Unit, St Johns Ward, Portiuncla Hospital.

Peter Keenan

Ballygarive, Killoe, Co. Longford. Reposing in Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road this evening from 6, with prayers at 8. Mass for Peter Keenan tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Olivers Church, Cullyfad. Interment afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. House private by request.

Ellen also known as Nellie McDonnell nee Boyle

Ballinakilla, Togher, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to her home. Mass for Nellie McDonnell tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to Killererin Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Alzheimers Association.

Josephine also known as Joe Fennessy

Hearnsbrooke, Killimor. Reposing at St. Josephs Centre, Killimor in the grounds of the church tomorrow today from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjoining church. Mass for Joe Fennessy on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the old cemetery, Killimor.

Joseph Barrett

Birmingham, UK and formerly of Tullira, Ardrahan. Arriving to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane, Ardrahan for mass for Joseph Barrett today at 2. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Áine Finnegan

Clooncun, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Divillys Funeral Home this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patricks Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Áine Finnegan tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to the old graveyard, Glenamaddy.