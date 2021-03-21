Death Notices Sunday 21st March 2021

print

Mattie Forde

Derryoober, Woodford. Removal from his home on Tuesday at 10:30 to St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun for mass for Mattie Forde at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish facebook page on www.facebook.com/woodf4dlooscaun. Funeral afterwards to Douras Cemetery.

Linda Farrell nee Conlon

Pribbaun, Rosscahill. Mass for Linda Farrell will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 3 in Killannin Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Staunton

Beach Court and formerly of Bridge Street. Funeral cortege will leave his home tomorrow Monday at 11 via Beach court, Blackrock then return to town via Bridge Street, Dominick Street, Merchants Road and lower Abbeygate Street to arrive at St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street for mass for Michael Staunton at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on https://ww.youtube.com/watch?v=mo76kC5W_yM. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

John Keane

Roo, Craughwell. Mass for John Keane will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 11:30 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass will be streamed live online on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-colman-craughwell. Funeral aftwerwards to Ballymore Cemetery.

Tony O’Grady

Castlegar, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Tony O’Grady will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh for family only. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

William also known as Billy Daly

Lisananny, Kilconly. Mass for Billy Daly will take place tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on farewellfilms.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bridget also known as Bridie Lally nee Gleeson

Raheens, Mountbellew, Ballinasloe and formerly of Dunmore. Mass for Bridie Lally will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. House private, by request.

Seán Keane

Finisglen, Moycullen. Mass for Seán Keane will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in Moycullen Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.