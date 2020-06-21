Death Notices Sunday 21st June, 2020

Martina Kenny nee Flannery

Ballinakill, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Removal from her residence tomorrow Monday at 1:30, via Eyrecourt. Mass for Martina Kenny will take place privately at 2 in St. Francis’s Church, Meelick, for immediate family only. Private funeral afterwards.

Nancy Rooney nee McClearn

Coolpora, Ballyshrule, Portumna.  Funeral mass for Nancy Rooney will take place privately, today at 10:30 in St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna, for immediate family only.  Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.

