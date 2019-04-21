Death Notices Sunday 21st April, 2019

Frank Treacy

Deerpark, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre Killimor tomorrow Easter Monday from 5 until 7. Mass for Frank Treacy on Tuesday at 12 in Christ the King Church, Quansboro. Funeral afterwards to Quansboro Cemetery. House private Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Jane Cheevers

Ballinlass, Mountbellew. In her 96th year. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Jane Cheevers tomorrow Easter Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery.

Sean Hayes

Woodview Terrace, Woodford and formerly of Allendara, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for Sean Hayes tomorrow Easter Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Peg Molloy nee Feeney

Renmore Road. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 4. Removal at 5.30 to adjacent church. Mass for Peg Molloy tomorrow Easter Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Jimmy Kelly

River Street, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Brendan’s Church Eyrecourt this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Jimmy Kelly tomorrow Easter Monday at 11.30 in St. Brendan’s Church, Eyrecourt. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

William also known as Willie Melia

Kilcahill, Claregalway. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Easter Monday from his home to St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla, for mass for Willie Melia at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

John Jamieson

13 Cregg View, Whitegate, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Whitegate this evening from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Caimin’s Church of Ireland, Mountshannon. Mass for John Jamieson tomorrow Easter Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

Patrick Rock

Garryland, Gort. Reposing at Mullin’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5. Removal at 7.30 to St. Colman’s Church, Tierneevin. Mass for Patrick Rock tomorrow Easter Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Patrick also known as Pat Kelly

Gunnoade, Newbridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge, this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Pat Kelly tomorrow Easter Monday at 1 in St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund – Portiuncula Hospital.

Seamus O’Hagan

Boyounagh, Glenamaddy and formerly of Omeath, Co. Louth. Reposing at his residence this evening from 3 until 8. Mass for Seamus O’Hagan tomorrow Easter Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to Boyounagh Cemetery. House private tomorrow Easter Monday morning, by request.

Kathleen Molloy nee O’Connor

St. Anthony’s Terrace, Bohermore. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Kathleen Molloy tomorrow Easter Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private, by request.