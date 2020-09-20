Death Notices Sunday 20th September, 2020

Tom Molloy

Glann, Oughterard. Funeral cortege will leave Oughterard at 6 this evening to arrive at Glann Church at 6:30. Mass for Tom Molloy will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in Glann Church. Funeral afterwards to Glann Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Barbara Fitzpatrick nee Flaherty

Crestwood, Coolough Road. Mass for Barbara Fitzpatrick will take place tomorrow Monday at 11 in the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Parkinson’s Association.

Michael also known as Mike Nolan

Gurteen, Mountbellew. Reposing at his residence tomorrow this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Mike Nolan will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew, for family and close friends only. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Mountbellew.

Joe Glynn

Carrowkeelanahglass, Dunmore. Mass for Joe Glynn will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in The Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on dunmore parish.ie and will be broadcast on the Dunmore Parish Radio. Family flowers only, by request.

Sister Finian Fallon

Stella Maria, Taylors Hill and late of Kilkerrin and Mercy Convent, Tuam. Mass for Sr. Finian Fallon will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to the Convent Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Tuam Parish Webcam.

Declan Mannion

Gloves, Athenry. Mass for Declan Mannion will take place privately today at 1 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Kiltullagh. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery. House private, by request.

Thomas also known as Tom Nolan

Corker, Gort. Mass for Tom Nolan will take place today at 2 in St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan New Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.