Death Notices Sunday 20th January, 2019

Bernard Costello

England and formerly of Wellpark. Burial of ashes will take place in New Cemetery Bohermore, tomorrow Monday at 12.30. Prayers afterwards in St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street at 1.

Dan McMahon

Clondagoff, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun. Mass for Dan McMahon tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Gorthaganna Cemetery.

Michael also known as Mike Carr

Ballinfoyle Park, Headford Road and formerly of Newcastle Park. Reposing at O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass for Mike Carr tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Tess Kennedy nee Mahon

Woodview Terrace and formerly of Cappa, Woodford. Mass for Tess Kennedy today at 1 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cope Galway Community Catering.

Kathleen Curley nee Corrigan

Abbey Terrace, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Kathleen Curley at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.