Death Notices Sunday 20th December, 2020

Ken Kealy

Bishop Street, Tuam. Mass for Ken Kealy will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Martin Clarke

Greenville, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his sister Ann’s residence, Lurgan, Caltra, Ballinasloe, this afternoon. Funeral cortege will arrive at Our Lady of Lourde’s Church, Caltra, tomorrow Monday for private mass for Martin Clarke at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Martin J. D’Arcy

Galway City. Mass for Martin J. D’Arcy will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 11:30 in St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be streamed live online on dominicanscladdagh.ie. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Colonel James also known as Jim Fives

Salthill and formerly of Tourin, Co. Waterford. Mass for Jim Fives will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 11 in the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on salthillparish.ie. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Thomas also known as Tommy Duffy

Sandyview Drive, Riverside Estate, Tuam Road and formerly of Ardee, Co. Louth. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street, for private mass for Tommy Duffy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.