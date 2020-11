Death Notices Sunday 1st November, 2020

Séamus Kenny

Ashbrook, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Private removal from his residence tomorrow Monday to St. Killian’s Church, New Inn, for mass for Séamus Kenny at 11, for family and relatives only. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. House private, by request.

Kathleen Dunleavy nee Moore

The Arches Hotel, Claregalway. Removal tomorrow Monday evening to Claregalway Church for private prayers at 7. Mass for Kathleen Dunleavy will take place privately on Tuesday at 11, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Féileacáin.

Patrick also known as Paddy Caulfield

Poolboy and Harbour Road, Ballinasloe and formerly of London. Mass for Paddy Caulfield will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

William also known as Willie Hogarty

Killnahornia, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Willie Hogarty will take place privately, today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.