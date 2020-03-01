Death Notices Sunday 1st March, 2020

Una Finneran nee Gately

Dangan Heights, Newcastle. Reposing at her daughters residence, Cluain Na Rí, Upper Clybaun Road tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Removal on Tuesday to St. James Church, Bushypark for mass for Una Finneran at 11. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.

Peter O’Connell

O’Dwyer Chesire Home, Bohola, Co. Mayo and formerly of Pollough, Rosscahill. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to Killanin Church. Mass for Peter O’Connell on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland.

John Folan

Ballybane Mór Cottages, Ballybane. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Monday from 5.30. Removal at 6.30 to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane. Mass for John Folan on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Johnny Casserly

Cahergowan, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraiocht within the grounds of Claregalway Church tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to Claregalway Church. Mass for Johnny Casserly on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

Maeve O’Connor nee Murphy

Upper Newcastle. Reposing at Conneelys Funeral Home tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Removal on Tuesday morning to Galway Cathedral for mass for Maeve O’Connor at 12. Funeral afterwards to Bushypark Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers, Galway.

Tony Kelly

Drimkeary, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Marys Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5, followed by prayers at 7. Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Josephs Church, Ballinakill tomorrow Monday for mass for Tony Kelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery.

Ann also known as Nancy Murphy nee Greaney

Knockaun, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Josephs Centre, Killimor this afternoon from 4.30. Removal at 7 to St. Brendans Church, Mullagh. Mass for Nancy Murphy tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeygormican Cemetery.

Francis also known as Frank Burke

St. Jarlaths Court, Tuam and formerly of Liskeavy, Milltown. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5 until 7. Removal afterwards to St. Josephs Church, Milltown. Mass for Frank Burke tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery.

Margaret McNamara nee Murphy

Mount Carmel, Churchfield, Knock and Galway. Mass for Margaret McNamara today at 12 in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Knock. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice, Renmore.

Mary Spellman nee Norton

Rathglass, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Due to the adverse weather conditions yesterday, mass for Mary Spellman now takes place tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Killians Church, New Inn. Funeral afterwards to Bullaun Cemetery.