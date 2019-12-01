Death Notices Sunday 1st December , 2019

Phil Leonard nee Collins

Polkeen, Castlegar. Reposing at her home tomorrow Monday from 6 until 9. Removal on Tuesday to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar for mass for Phil Leonard at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne Cemetery. House private Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Patient Comfort Fund ICU or Western Alzheimers Association.

Martin also known as Donegal McElroy

Coogan Park, Newcastle and formerly of Glencolmcille, Donegal. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room within the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal to the Church at 7. Mass for Donegal McElroy on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to G.S.P.C.A.

Pascal McDaid

Brooklawn, Knocknacarra and formerly of Letterkenny. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 1.30 to 3.30. Removal tomorrow Monday to Christ the King Church, Salthill for mass for Pascal McDaid at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Pat Joe Bermingham

Athenry and formerly of Ballycommon, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Athenry today from 4 until 6. Mass for Pat Joe Bermingham tomorrow Monday at 11 in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to The Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

Michael also known as Mick Shaughnessy

Ballymore, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawleys Funeral Home, Craughwell today from 4 until 6. Mass for Mick Shaughnessy tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Colmans Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery, Craughwell.

Mary O’Halloran

Tirellan Heights, Headford Road. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass for Mary O’Halloran tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Maud Keane nee Kerrigan

Maam West and formerly of Leenane. Reposing at Walshes Funeral Home, Oughterrard today from 4.30 until 6. Mass for Maud Keane tomorrow Monday at 11 in The Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin, Maam. Funeral afterwards to Breenane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Oughterrard Church Restoration Fund.