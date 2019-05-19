Death Notices Sunday 19th May, 2019

Mary Harte nee Noonan

Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for Mary Harte on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Christy Casserly

Tirellan Heights, formerly Bohermore. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Monday from 4 until 7. Funeral service for Christy Casserly at O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

PJ Keane

Sylane, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam, tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Sacred Heart Belclare. Mass for PJ Keane on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killower Cemetery.

Mary Sice nee Corbett

Boyhill, Athenry and formerly Kilcornan, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Gardener’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Removal on Tuesday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Mary Sice at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. House private Tuesday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Association.

Christina Shannon nee Murphy

Carra East, Ballintubber, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Christina Shannon tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilnadeema Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Katryn Dooley

Ballylara, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane for funeral service for Katryn Dooley tomorrow Monday at 11. Private cremation to follow. House strictly private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Jigsaw Galway.

Larry O’Kane

Rakerin, Gort. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Colman’s Church, Gort tomorrow Monday for mass for Larry O’Kane at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. House private tomorrow Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice and Blood Bike West.

Mary Lee nee Larkin

Ashlawn, Loughrea and formerly of Athleague, Co. Roscommon. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Mary Lee at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea.

Bridie Davoren nee Duggan

Moorfield Cross, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege arriving to Fahy Church today for mass for Bridie Davoren at 1. Funeral afterwards to Quansboro Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.