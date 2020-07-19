Death Notices Sunday 19th July, 2020

Oliver Dolan

Carheeny More, Gort. Removal from his home tomorrow Monday to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish for mass for Oliver Dolan at 1. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary O’ Ceallaigh nee Levis

Riverside. Removal from her home tomorrow Monday to the crematorium where a prayer service will take place. Private cremation for Mary O’ Ceallaigh will follow.

Tom Power

Leagaun, Moycullen. Mass for Tom Power will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in Moycullen Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Sister Bridie Quinn St. John of God

Subiaco, Perth, Australia and formerly of Caherfourvas, Craughwell. Funeral for Sister Bridie Quinn will take place in Perth, Australia.

Annie J also known as Nancy Clancy

Gortyloughlin, Moycullen. Mass for Nancy Clancy will take place privately, today at 2 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice, Cancer Care West or Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Mass will be streamed live online in moycullenparish.com