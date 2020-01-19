Death Notices Sunday 19th January, 2020

Patrick also known as Paddy Abberton

Ballybrit. Reposing at The Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Removal on Tuesday to St. Brigids Church, Ballybane for mass for Paddy Abberton at 11. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Mary Corcaron nee Hynes

McHale Terrace, Tuam and formerly of Davros, Hollymount, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 6 until 8, followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam. Mass for Mary Corcaron on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Walter also known as Wally Morgan

Mount Carmel Crescent, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Wally Morgan on Tuesday at 12. Private cremation to follow. House private and no flowers by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Nuala Keane nee O’Donnell

Windfield Gardens, Knocknacarra and formerly of Gurteen, Westport. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room in the grounds of the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road today from 3 until 5. Removal tomorrow Monday to Fahy Community Centre, Fahy, Westport where she will repose again from 5 until 7. Mass for Nuala Keane on Tuesday at 11 in the Holy Family Church, Fahy. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Simon Community.

Dan Naughton

Devon Park, Salthill and formerly of Lower Salthill and Glinsk. Reposing at The O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 2.30. Removal at 4.30 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Dan Naughton tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Rev Fr. Paddy also known as PJ Kelly

formerly of Rooghan, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe and Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Dympnas Church, Kilnadeema today from 3 until 6. Mass for Fr. Paddy Kelly tomorrow Monday at 12, followed by removal to St. Josephs SMA Parish Church, Wilton, Cork arriving at 7. Mass for Rev Fr. Paddy Kelly on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Una Conroy

Blessington, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Mass for Una Conroy today at 1 in St. Patricks Church, Kilmaine . Funeral afterwards to the Kilmolara Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.