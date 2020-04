Death Notices Sunday 19th April, 2020

Mary also known as Máire O’Neill

Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Inchaboy, Gort. Mass for Máire O’Neill will take place privately tomorrow Monday in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery.

Mary also known as May Dolan nee Kenny

Kilclooney, Ballinasloe. Mass for May Dolan will take place privately today in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery.

John Eddie McHugh

Ballybane, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Mass will take place privately tomorrow Monday in St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. Memorial mass for John Eddie McHugh will be held at a later date.