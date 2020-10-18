Death Notices Sunday 18th October, 2020

Ann Melia nee O’Neill

Carrowbane, Tuam. Mass for Ann Melia will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 2 in St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery. House private, by request.

Margaret Corrigan nee Joyce

Carrowmoreknock, Rosscahill and formerly of Recess. Mass for Margaret Corrigan will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in Killannin Church, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. House private, by request.

Val Hoarty

Glenbrack, Gort. Mass for Val Hoarty will take place privately, today at 2 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Interment afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery, Gort. Mass will be streamed live online on the Gort Parish Facebook page. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

Kathleen McKeague nee Blighe

Gurrane, Creggs, Co. Roscommon and Galway. Funeral cortege will leave her residence today for private mass for Kathleen McKeague at 1:30 in St. Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet, for family. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegnet Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation.