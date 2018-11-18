Death Notices Sunday 18th November, 2018

Dympna Forde nee Joyce

Creggboy, Gort. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home Gort this evening from 5. Removal 7 to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Mass for Dympna Forde tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Sheridan nee Melody

Monaveen, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Áras Mhuire in the grounds of St. Killian’s Church, New Inn this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary Sheridan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballymacward New Cemetery.

Eilish Keaveney nee Coffey

Renmore and formerly of Dominican College, Taylors Hill. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore, today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive to adjacent church tomorrow Monday for mass for Eilish Keaveney at 12. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Research and / or the Galway Hospice.

Michael Buckley

Garracloone, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Michael Buckley tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bridie Keaveney nee Moore

Gortnagoyne, Dunmore. In her 97th year. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore, today from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns. Mass for Bridie Keaveney tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Glenamaddy Day Care Centre.

Pat King

Errislannan, Clifden. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest Ballyconneely this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Holy Family, Ballyconneely. Mass for Pat King tomorrow Monday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Errislannan. Family flowers only, by request.

Sister Mary Corban

Rush, Co. Dublin and formerly of Loughrea. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Convent, Old Road, Rush, Co. Dublin today from 4 until 8. Mass for Sister Mary Corban tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Maur’s Church, Rush. Funeral afterwards to Whitestown Cemetery, Rush.

Tom Mahon

Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Mass for Tom Mahon today at 1 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward.. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.