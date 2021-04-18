Death Notices Sunday 18th April 2021

print

Mary Murphy nee Feeney

Curry, Cummer, Tuam. Removal from her home tomorrow Monday to St. Colman’s Church, Corofin for mass for Mary Murphy at 1 for immediate family. Mass will be streamed live online on www.corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society on www.cancer.ie

Patrick also known as Paddy Carr Snr

Hymany Park, Ballinasloe. Mass for Paddy Carr Snr will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass will be streamed live online on www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Mary Lillis nee Dwyer

Ballinacragga, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare and formerly of New Inn, Loughrea. Mass for Mary Lillis will take place privately today at 1 in Newmarket-on-Fergus Church for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on http://www.newmarketonfergusparish.ie/our-parish/main-church-webcam/. Funeral afterwards to Lemenagh Cemetery.