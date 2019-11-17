Death Notices Sunday 17th November, 2019

Sarah also known as Baby Ward

Kiltullagh, Athenry. Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Peter and Pauls Church, Kiltullagh. Mass for Baby Ward on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiltulllagh Cemetery.

Annie Hardiman nee Murphy

Cloughanover. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Marys Church, Headford. Mass for Annie Hardiman on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery.

Martin Ward

33 Parkmore Estate, Tuam. Reposing at Burnes Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 4. Removal at 6 to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Martin Ward on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Anthony also known as Tony O’Rourke

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Cullenagh, Kylebrack. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room in The Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road today from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjoining church. Mass for Tony O’Rourke tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Fr. Willie Hannon

Gymea, Sydney, Australia and formerly of Newtown, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Caltra Community Centre this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Fr. Willie Hannon tomorrow Monday at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.

Raymond also known as Ray Raftery

Clybaun Heights, Knocknacarra. Reposing at St. Anthonys Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra today from 3. Removal at 5 to the church. Mass for Ray Raftery tomorrow Monday at 11. Private Cremation to follow. House private, by request.

Eileen Burke nee Ward

25 Rockmount Road, Highfield Park and formerly Kilchreest and Ballinasloe. Reposing at her home today from 3 until 7. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road for mass for Eileen Burke at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Evelyn Murphy nee Kenny

Ballymacward, Ballinasloe and formerly of Cuilaigh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Pauls Mortuary Chapel adjacent to St. Peter and Pauls Church, Ballymacward this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Evelyn Murphy tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Rita Keary nee Concannon

Windfield, Moylough, Ballinasloe. In her 99th year. Reposing at The Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Rita Keary tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Skehana. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care Team.

Michael Treacy

Doogara, Tuam. Mass for Michael Treacy today at 12:15 in St. Benins Church, Kilbannon. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery. House private, by request.