Death Notices Sunday 17th May, 2020

Evelyn Casserly nee McHugh

Lissavally, Tuam. Funeral for Evelyn Casserly will take place privately.

Martin Prendergast

Turoe, Bullaun. In his 90th year. Funeral will take place privately tomorrow Monday, for family only. Memorial mass for Martin Prendergast will take place at a later date.

Kathleen Cooke

Beech Court, Salthill and formerly of Lower Abbeygate Street. Mass for Kathleen Cooke will take place privately on Tuesday at 11 in St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

James also known as Seamus Skehill

Caherlavine, Loughrea. Mass will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to the Carmelite Abbey Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online at loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea. Memorial mass for James Skehill will be held at a later date.

Peter Frank Burke

Boyounagh Bridge, Glenamaddy. Reposing at his residence today from 6 until 8, for family, friends and neighbours only. Mass for Peter Frank Burke will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to Boyounagh Cemetery. House strictly private on Monday morning, by request.

Margaret Walsh nee McCann

Pinewood Crescent, Loughrea and formerly of Belfast, Co. Antrim. Mass for Margaret Walsh will take place privately today at 12 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Private funeral afterwards to Mount-Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online at loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Claregalway District Daycare Centre.

Joe Durcan

Kilcahill, Claregalway and formerly of Cloonygowan, Callow, Foxford, Co. Mayo. Funeral will take place privately today at 3 in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Callow. Private funeral afterwards to Kilconduff Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Joe Durcan’s life will be held at a later date.