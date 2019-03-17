Death Notices Sunday 17th March, 2019

Mary Connolly

Ahalative, Creggs. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy tomorrow Monday from 4 until 7. Mass for Mary Connolly on Tuesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegnet Cemetery.

Mary O’Flaherty

Whitestrand Road and formerly of Sandymount, Dublin. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street, tomorrow Monday from 4.30. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Dominican Church, Claddagh. Mass for Mary O’Flaherty on Tuesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Forthill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Chrissie McGagh nee Gannon

St. Joseph’s Park, Tuam and formerly of Kilgevrin, Milltown. Reposing at her home, St. Joseph’s Park, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 2 until 7. Mass for Chrissie McGagh on Tuesday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers to Community Palliative Care Team, Galway Hospice.

Mattie Gilligan

Kilmore, Tuam. Funeral arrangements later.

Joe O’Toole

Taylor’s Hill Galway, Tuam and formerly of Claran, Headford. Reposing at O’Toole’s Palace Building, Bishop Street, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 2. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass at 8. Mass again for Joe O’Toole on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery, Headford. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care U.H.G.

Martin also known as Mattie Killilea

St James’s Crescent, Mervue and formerly of Sean Bhaile, Corrandulla. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Monday from 5. Private removal at 7 to his son’s home. Mass for Mattie Killilea on Tuesday at 11 in Holy Family Church, Mervue. Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Margaret Burke nee Gardner

Newford, Athenry and formerly of Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. Reposing at Gardner’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Monday from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Margaret Burke on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry.