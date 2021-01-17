Death Notices Sunday 17th January 2021

print

Ger Joyce

Culleen, Headford. Mass for Ger Joyce will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund (Shannon Ward), University Hospital, Galway.

Peter Melville

Kiltartan and Raheen, Gort. Mass for Peter Melville will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 1 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Gort Parish facebook page. House private, by request.

John Joyce

Prospect, Athenry and formerly of Mary Street, Galway. Mass for John Joyce will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on church media.tv and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Dr. Connell Cunningham

Baile Eamonn, Spiddal and formerly of Carrick, Co. Donegal. Mass for Dr. Connell Cunningham will take place tomorrow Monday at 11 in Cille Einne Church, Spiddal. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

John Rice

formerly of Woodford. Mass for John Rice will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 11:30 in The Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Kay Faherty nee Lynch

Furrymoyle East, Barna and formerly of Dunmanway, West Cork. Mass for Kay Faherty will take place tomorrow Monday at 2 in the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. Mass will be streamed live online on the Barna Church Webcam or on the Barna Furbo Parish facebook page and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Ann Cheevers nee Keady

McHugh Avenue, Mervue. Mass for Ann Cheevers will take place privately today at 1:30 in the Church of the Holy Family, Mervue. Private cremation to follow. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund (Claddagh Ward and ICU) University Hospital, Galway.

Mattie Scales

Rafee, Headford. Mass for Mattie Scales will take place privately today at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Headford Parish facebook page.

Patrick also known as Paddy Harney

Carrowreagh, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Mass for Paddy Harney will take place privately today at 12 in St. Ronan’s Church, Taughmaconnell, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Ronan’s Church facebook page.