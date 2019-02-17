Death Notices Sunday 17th February, 2019

Mary Ruane nee Hansbury

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Mass for Mary Ruane on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Clare Crusaders.

Yvonne Cazabon nee Benn

Taylors Hill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Yvonne Cazabon on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Raymond Flannery

Kinreask, Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the Pastoral Centre, Mountbellew tomorrow Monday from 6 until 8. Mass for Raymond Flannery on Tuesday at 12 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward. Family flowers only, by request.

Conor Burke

Old Ballinfoyle, Headford Road. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8. Private removal to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle, for mass for Conor Burke on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery. House strictly private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to R.N.L.I and Oranmore-Maree Coastal Search Unit.

Tina Kyne nee Dowd

Breanloughane, Castlegar. Formerly Tiny Forry, Kilmaine, Co. Mayo. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Tina Kyne tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lisheen Cemetery, Ballybrit.

John also known as Flowerpot Ryan

Gurteeny, Woodford and Temple Bar, Dublin. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Looscaun Church, Woodford. Mass for John Flowerpot Ryan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Woodford Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Galway Hospice.

Maureen O’Sullivan nee Fitzgerald

Main St, Craughwell. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral arriving to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell for mass for Maureen O’Sullivan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Myasthenia Gravis Association.

Ignatius also known as Ignis Bennett

Barnaboy, Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main St, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Lawrencetown. Mass for Ignis Bennett tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.