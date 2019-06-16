Death Notices Sunday 16th June, 2019

Alice Coffey

Mountbellew Nursing Home and formerly of Nursery Park, Monivea. Reposing in the rooms of Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea this evening from 7.30. Removal at 8.30 to adjoining church. Mass for Alice Coffey tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. No flowers, by request.

Martin Commins

Wellpark Grove, Monivea Road and formerly of Rooaunmore, Claregalway. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 6. Removal at 7.30 to adjoining church. Mass for Martin Commins tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Annie Keegan nee Quirke

117 Kingshill, Upper Salthill and formerly of Ballinahiskeen, Killimor. Reposing at her residence this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Annie Keegan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tiernascragh Cemetery, Ballinasloe.

Kathleen Kenna nee Colleran

Castlegrove, Tuam and late of Milltown. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly. Mass for Kathleen Kenna tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Mary Jane O’Reilly nee Allen

Ballinakill, Gort. Mass for Mary Jane O’Reilly today at 2 in St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish.. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.