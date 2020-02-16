Death Notices Sunday 16th February, 2020

Keith Connolly

Oakley Crescent, Highfield Park and Pelham, New York. Mass for Keith Connolly tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Interment of ashes to follow at a later date.

Sharon Higgins

Brothers of Charity, Cois Saile, An Leargan, Knocknacarra and formerly of Coole Park, Bohermore. Reposing at Conneelys Funeral Home, Flood Street, today from 3.30 until 5. Mass for Sharon Higgins tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House at An Leargan private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Brothers of Charity, Cois Saile Services, Knocknacarra.

Jimmy Thompson

Knockdoe, Claregalway. Reposing at Our Ladys Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Jimmy Thompson tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Claregalway Day Care Centre.

John Higgins

Chapel Road, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam and formerly of Kilconly, Tuam. Reposing at Mannions Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this afternoon from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for John Higgins tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

John also known as Jack Doyle

Dundonnell, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Ronans Church, Taughmaconnell. Mass for Jack Doyle tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Austin Melia

Marley, Tuam. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5 until 7. Removal afterwards to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Austin Melia tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Dialysis Unit, Merlin Park Hospital and Galway Hospice.

Christina Whyte nee Moran

Oaklands, Salthill and formerly of Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 3. Removal at 4 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Christina Whyte tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.