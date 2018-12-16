Death Notices Sunday 16th December, 2018

Thomas Madden

Ballinacourty, Maree, Oranmore. Reposing at Maree Pastoral Centre on the grounds of Maree Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Thomas Madden tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinacourty Cemetery.

Denis Kearns

Carrowcreevanagh, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry today from 3.30. Removal at 5.30 to Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Mass for Denis Kearns tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Faherty nee Flaherty

Gort na gCapaill, Inishmore, Aran Islands and formerly of Rossaveal. Connemara. Reposing at her residence today from 10 until 9 followed by rosary. Mass for Mary Faherty tomorrow Monday at 12 in Eochaill Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurvey Cemetery. House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Peggie McDermott nee Dunphy

33 Maunsells Road and formerly of Easkey, Co. Sligo. Reposing at her residence 33 Maunsells Road today from 12. Removal at 4 to St. James Church, Easkey, arriving at 6.30 approximately. Mass for Peggie McDermott tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Roslea Cemetery, Easkey. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Nathan Joyce

Slí Burca, Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, today from 1.30. Removal at 3.30 to the church. Mass for Nathan Joyce tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary-Jo Costello

Leitrim Mór, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Mary-Jo Costello today at 1 in St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

John Leonard

Kilmalaw, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. In his 97th year. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell today from 3. Removal at 6 to St. Catherine’s Church, Aughrim. Mass for John Leonard tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killure Cemetery.