Death Notices Sunday 16th August, 2020

Peadar Donlon

Knockatee, Dunmore. Mass for Peadar Donlon will take place privately, on Tuesday at 12 in the Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on the parish radio and will be streamed live online on dunmore parish.com. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Brendan Wade

Benmore, Bullaun, Loughrea and Bookeen, Kiltullagh. In his 101st year. Removal from his son Benny and Patricia Wade’s home tomorrow Monday to St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun for private mass for Brendan Wade at 3. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Baby Chelsie McDonagh

51 The Pottery, Weir Road, Tuam. Baby daughter of Valerie and Michael. Reposing at her parent’s home today from 4 until 7. Mass of the angels for Baby Chelsie McDonagh will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in The Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the cathedral webcam and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Brian Keary

The Bay, Woodford. Removal from his home today at 12:30 for private cremation service for Brian Keary in Shannon Crematorium. Donations, if desired to Cope Galway.

Thomas Ruane

Ballybane, Monivea, Athenry. Mass will take place privately today at 5 in St. Marys Church, Skehana. Funeral afterwards to Doonane Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Thomas Ruane’s life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.