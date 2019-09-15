Death Notices Sunday 15th September, 2019

Raymond Flaherty

Ardranny, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert. Mass for Raymond Flaherty tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Faherty nee Ryder

Inishmactreer and formerly of Shanbally, Craughwell. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Mass for Margaret Faherty tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.

Paddy O’Connor

Boleybeg, Barna and formerly of Knockerrasser, Moycullen. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8 to the Church. Mass for Paddy O’Connor tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Nora O’Malley nee Collins

Rockbarton Road, Salthill. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Nora O’Malley at 1. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private tomorrow Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Martin Ridge

Knocknacarra and formerly of Ardmore, Kilkerrin. Reposing at Mylotte’s Funeral Home, Carna this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Kilkerrin Church. Mass for Martin Ridge tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Muighinis Cemetery.

Brendan also known as Barney Dolphin

Ballyfinton, Gurtymadden, Loughrea. In his 97th year. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh, today for mass for Barney Dolphin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcooley Cemetery. House private today and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers Association.

Peter Keaveney

Dereentigue, Trien, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Kilkerrin Road, Glenamaddy. Removal today to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy to arrive for mass for Peter Keaveney at 2. Funeral afterwards to Creggs Road Cemetery. House strictly private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Teresa Dillon nee Fahy

Lisnacody, Eyrecourt. Mass for Teresa Dillon today at 11.30 in St. Brendan’s Church, Eyrecourt. Funeral afterwards to Churchill Cemetery, Portumna. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Frances Quigley nee Morrin

Glenard Crescent, Salthill and formerly of Mountrath, Co. Laois. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Frances Quigley tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private, by request.