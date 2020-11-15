Death Notices Sunday 15th November, 2020

Josie Hanlon nee Walsh

Woodville, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Mass for Josie Hanlon will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in The Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on ardrahan-kilchreest.com. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Martin Shaughnessey

Dangan, Tuam. Mass for Martin Shaughnessey will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Killererin, for family only. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Killererin.

John Kirwan

Loughrea and formerly of Cappataggle and Killimor. Leaving his home in Caheronaun Park, Loughrea, today at 11:15 to arrive at Shannon Crematorium for a private ceremony for John Kirwan. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

Katie Curran

Pollnagroagh, Athenry. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, tomorrow Monday at 11:45, for private mass for Katie Curran at 12. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Gerald Gannon

Shudane, Athenry. Removal today to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle, for private mass for Gerald Gannon at 1. Funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on churchmedia.tv Newcastle Church.

Martin Glennon

Fahy, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Mass for Martin Glennon will take place privately, today at 2 in Fahy Church. Funeral afterwards to Meelick Cemetery.

John T. Cahill

Society Street, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe, today for private mass for John T. Cahill at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.