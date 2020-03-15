Death Notices Sunday 15th March, 2020

John O’ Connor

Church Street, Dunmore. Funeral cortege leaving his house on Tuesday morning to the Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas Dunmore for mass for John O’ Connor at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Funeral mass will be broadcast on local radio 108FM. House private. Family flowers only, by request.

Martin Canavan

Renmore Park and formerly of St. Bridget’s Place. Funeral arrangements private. Mass for Martin Canavan to be broadcast live on the Renmore Church webcam on Tuesday at 10. Memorial service to be arranged for a future date. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

Gerard Donnelly

Riasc na Rí, Old Rahoon Road and formerly of Cardinal Cushing Road, Mervue and Henry Street. Private Cremation to take place. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Marie Mulkerrins nee O’Halloran

Cluain Airne, Clybaun Road and formerly of Fr. Burke road. Funeral to the new cemetery, Bohermore on Monday morning following a private ceremony. House private, by request.

Sheila Cahill nee Broderick

Sheila Cahill nee Broderick, Beagh, Gort and formerly of Flagmount, Cahir, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty today from 5 until 7. Mass for Sheila Cahill on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private by request. Donations, if desired to Gort Cancer Care.

Kevin Brennan

Kevin Brennan, Craughwell, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege for Kevin Brennan arriving at Kiltormer Cemetery today for burial at 2pm.

Sister Dympna Eileen Stack

Sister Dympna Eileen Stack, Sisters of the Christian Retreat, Mountbellew; Moyvane South, Co. Kerry. Mass for Sister Dympna Eileen Stack today at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Tuam Road, Mountbellew. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the ICU Portiuncula Hospital.