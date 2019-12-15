Death Notices Sunday 15th December , 2019

John Rotherham

Cloonarkin Drive, Oranmore. Arriving at St. Nicholas Collegiate Church, Lombard Street tomorow Monday for funeral service at 11 followed by interment in Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired to ICU and Oncology Department UHG.

Gerry Melody

Lishane, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Aras Mhuire, New Inn today from 4. Removal at 6.30 to the adjacent church. Mass for Gerry Melody tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killann Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mikey Quirke

Heathlawn, Killimor. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Mikey Quirke tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Portumna. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Michael Walsh

Ardane, Clonbur. Reposing in Burkes Funeral Home tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Mass for Michael Walsh on Tuesday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Clonbur. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur. House private by request.

Cornelius also known as Connie Duane

Ballinlough, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Marys Funeral Home, Woodford today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Josephs Church, Ballinakill. Mass for Connie Duane tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Francis nee Holland

Kingston and Roo, Craughwell. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room within the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the adjacent Church. Mass for Mary Francis tomorrow Monday at 11. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Terry Barrett nee Ruane

Lower Salthill and formerly Garbally, Menlough. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 2.30. Removal at 4.30 to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Terry Barrett tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Angela Kelly nee Faherty

Cookes Terrace, Bohermore. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Mass for Angela Kelly tomorrow Monday at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care UHG.

Patrick Kineavy

Cloughbrack, Clonbur and New Cross, London. Reposing at Burkes Funeral Home, Clonbur this evening from 5 until 7. Removal to St. Patricks Church, Clonbur. Mass for Patrick Kineavy tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.

Seamus Boland

St Brigids Road, Portumna and formerly of Killoran, Ballinasloe. Mass for Seamus Boland today at 10.30 in St. Brigids Church Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Killoran Cemetery.

Jimmy Diskin

Carnagur, Dunmore. Mass for Jimmy Diskin today at 11.30 in the Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.