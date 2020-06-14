Death Notices Sunday 14th June, 2020

Ted Little

Aughrim and formerly of Brackernagh, Ballinasloe. Funeral mass for Ted Little will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Catherine’s Church, Aughrim. Funeral afterwards to Aughrim New Cemetery.

Henry Duggan

Kiltrogue, Claregalway. Funeral mass will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 3 in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh, for immediate family only. Funeral afterwards to the Old Cemetery, Lackagh. Funeral mass will be broadcast on 106.9FM. Family flowers only, by request. Memorial mass in celebration of Henry Duggan’s life will be held at a later date.

Patrick Greaney

Corrandulla Nursing Home and formerly of Cahermorris, Corrandulla. Mass for Patrick Greaney will take place privately, today at 1 in St. Brendans Church, Corrandulla. Private funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery.