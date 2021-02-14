Death Notices Sunday 14th February 2021

print

Bridie Padian nee Bleahene

Late of Renmore and formerly of Killconnell, Ballinasloe. Mass for Bridie Padian will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in The Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Charlie Mullen

Bridge Road, Portumna. Reposing privately at his home. Removal from his home on Monday at 10:30 to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna for private mass for Charlie Mullen at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Portumna. Mass will be streamed live online on funeralslive.ie. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Maureen Conway nee Seymour

Woodford. Reposing privately at her nephew Paddy Seymour’s home today. Mass for Maureen Conway will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Woodford Looscaun facebook page and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

John Guiheen

Bohermore. Mass for for John Guiheen will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Funeral afterwards The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be streamed live online on brightblueproductions.ie

Martin also known as Mattie Lally

Crowe Street, Gort and formerly of Gortardigan, Peterswell. Reposing privately at his daughter Barbara’s home this evening, for family. Mass for Mattie Lally will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Monica Gannon nee Dwyer

Castlegar Nursing Home and formerly of Hidden Valley, Prospect Hill. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street on Tuesday for private mass for Monica Gannon at 11. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore

Karen Kenny nee Cullinane

Kiltrogue, Claregalway and formerly of Carrowmoneash, Oranmore. Funeral cortege will leave her parent’s home in Carrowmoneash, Oranmore, tomorrow Monday via Claregalway to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore for private mass for Karen Kenny at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on oranmoreparish.org. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Galway Hospice.

Terence Crowe

Monalee Heights, Knocknacarra and formerly of Parnell Avenue, Mervue. Cremation service for Terence Crowe will take place privately, today at 12 in Shannon Crematorium and will be streamed live online on shannoncrematorium.com, password 12TCC14.

Michael Burnell

Coolbane, Tubber, Co. Clare. Mass for Michael Burnell will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Michael’s Church, Tubber, for family only. Interment afterwards in Blakemount Cemetery.

Oliver Dunne

Skehana, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Oliver Dunne will take place today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Skehana, Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery.

Mary Burns nee Bleahen

Chapel Park, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Burns will take place privately today at 12 in St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.