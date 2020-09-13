Death Notices Sunday 13th September, 2020

Breeda Callanan nee Walsh

Keamsellagh East, Kilcolgan and Cloughscoilte, Barna. Reposing privately at her home today from 2 until 6, for family and friends only. Mass for Breeda Callanan will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Ballindereen. Private cremation to follow. Mass will be streamed live online on the ‘Ballindereen and Kinvara Parishes’ Facebook page. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. James’s Hospital Foundation, Dublin.

Barbara-Ann Joyce

Killrainey House, Church Road, Moycullen and formerly of Rahoon. Mass for Barbara-Ann Joyce will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in Moycullen Church. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Michael John Kelly

Bishop Street, Tuam and formerly of Glan, Brownsgrove. Mass for Michael John Kelly will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery.

Eugene Gavin

Gortatleva, Claregalway. Reposing at his home this afternoon, for relatives only. Mass for Eugene will take place tomorrow Monday at 11 in the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore. Mass will be broadcast live on the parish radio. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Nora Gavin

Killascobe, Menlough and formerly of Monastery Rise, Clondalkin, Dublin. Mass for Nora Gavin will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough, for family and friends only. Funeral afterwards to Killascobe Cemetery.

Sister Agnes Curran

Mercy Sisters, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Mass for Sister Agnes Curran will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in Our Lady of Clonfert Church, Clonfert. Funeral afterwards to The Convent Cemetery, Loughrea via Eyrecourt. Mass will broadcast live on the parish radio.

Thomas also known as Tom McNamara

Woodview Terrace, Woodford. Mass for Tom McNamara will take place today at 3 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Woodford/ Looscaun Facebook page.

Martin also known as Mattie Hession

Cregcarragh, Cregmore, Claregalway. Removal from his home today to the Church of our Lady of Knock, Lackagh for private mass for Mattie Hession at 3, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery.