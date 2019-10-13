Death Notices Sunday 13th October, 2019

Danny Kelly

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Reposing at his home tomorrow Monday from 6 until 8. Removal on Tuesday morning to Cathedral of Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Danny Kelly on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Ethna McDonnell

Upper Newcastle. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Ethna McDonnell on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Leenane Cemetery.

Jack Cahalan

Cross Street and formerly of Cahalan’s Draper Shop, Main Street, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive at St Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea, for mass for Jack Cahalan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. House private tomorrow Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund U.H.G.

Margaret O’Brien nee Lohan

Hill View, Lowville, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Fohenagh. Mass for Margaret O’Brien tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killure Cemetery.

Judy O’Neill nee Conroy

Henry Street. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, today from 4.30 until 6.30. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road, to arrive for mass for Judy O’Neill at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Don Moloney

Northampton, Kinvara and formerly of Thornville House, Corofin, Co. Clare. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Mass for Don Moloney tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery. House private tomorrow Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Trust.

Margaret Day nee O’Toole

Inishbofin. Mass for Margaret Day today at 1 in St. Colman’s Church, Inishbofin. Funeral afterwards to Inishbofin Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Croí or Cancer Care West.

Patrick Ward

41 Goldcave Crescent Tuam. Reposing at his residence today from 4. Removal at 6 to the Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam. Mass for Patrick Ward tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Galway Bay Fm would like to sympathise with the families and friends of all the deceased.