Death Notices Sunday 13th January, 2019

Margaret Laheen nee Ward

Coolourthy, Tuam. Reposing at Mannions Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Margaret Laheen tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Bartley Hehir

Knocknacarra Park and formerly of Bohermore. Reposing at O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Bartley Hehir tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Vincent O’Hara

Flowerhill, Killimor. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Mass for Vincent O’Hara tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Cemetery.

Maureen Kelly Ryan

Culliaghbeg, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Maureen Kelly Ryan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killanin Cemetery, Rosscahill, arriving at 2 approximately.

Mary Meaney nee Burke

Cappamore, Crusheen, Co. Clare and formerly of Castledaly. Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Crusheen today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Cronan’s Church, Crusheen. Mass for Mary Meaney tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilawinna Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Frank also known as Frankie Dermody

Derry, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Francis Church, Meelick today from 4 until 7. Mass for Frankie Dermody tomorrow Monday at 12 in Meelick Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Ena Kelly nee Carr

Athenry Road, Loughrea and formerly of Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Ena Kelly tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Patricia Keady nee Flaherty

Bishop Street, Tuam and London, England. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam. Mass for Patricia Keady tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Imelda Madden

Tandem Lodge, Lower Salthill, Prospect Hill and Tirellan Heights. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bother Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Imelda Madden tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Jackie Joyce

Bunnagipaun, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Jackie Joyce tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.