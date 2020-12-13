Death Notices Sunday 13th December 2020

print

Maureen O’Malley nee O’Brien

Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe and formerly of Corkscrewhill, Co. Clare. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe, tomorrow Monday for private mass for Maureen O’Malley at 2. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

John Deely

Tralee and formerly of Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry. Mass for John Deely will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

William also known as Billy ‘Box Car Willy’ Carr

Keamsella, Kilcolgan and formerly of Cave, Clarinbridge. Leaving his home tomorrow Monday to arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Ballindereen for mass for Billy Carr at 12. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Donations, if desired to Croí.

William Tierney

25 St. Enda’s Avenue, Tuam. Mass for William Tierney will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast live on the parish radio. House private, by request.