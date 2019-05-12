Death Notices Sunday 12th May, 2019

Mary also known as Swanie Madden nee Swanson

43 Ashleigh Grove, Knocknacarra and formerly of The Swan, 7 Cross Street. Reposing at her home tomorrow Monday from 4 until 8. Removal on Tuesday to St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra for mass for Swanie Madden at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

John Reilly

30 Tirboy, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam today from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam. Mass for John Reilly tomorrow Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Mary Cooney nee Ryan

Truskey West, Barna and formerly of Powerstown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at the Cillín within the grounds of Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary Cooney tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Muckinagh Cemetery, Camus. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Teresa Moloney nee Williams

Ennis Road, Gort and formerly of Flagmount, Feakle, Co. Clare. Mass for Teresa Moloney today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Gort Cancer Support.