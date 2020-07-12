Death Notices Sunday 12th July, 2020

Killian Staunton Touris

Loughcurra, Kinvara. Resting at his home this evening. Mass for Killian Staunton Touris will take place tomorrow, Monday at 3 in St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery, Kinvara. Donations, if desired to Kinvara Alive or Pieta House.

Mary Dwyer nee Kelly

Newtown, Kilcolgan and formerly of Castlelambert, Athenry. Mass for Mary Dwyer will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Ballindereen. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. House private on Monday morning, by request.

Kathleen Bohan nee Curry

Carramore, Caherlistrane. Mass for Kathleen Bohan will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in the Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Caherlistrane GAA Facebook page.

Maureen Farnan Staunton nee Dixon

Monivea Park and formerly of Oughterard. Mass for Maureen Farnan Staunton will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 11 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Eileen Cusack

Gortnahalla, Moycullen. Mass for Eileen Cusack will take place privately, today at 2 in the Church of Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass will be streamed live online on Moycullen Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, by request.