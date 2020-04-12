Death Notices Sunday 12th April, 2020

John also known as Johnny Callanan

Barratore, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Johnny Callanan will take place privately tomorrow Easter Monday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill, and will be broadcast live on the Parish Radio. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill local Cemetery.

Martin also known as Matt Keady

Cloonmore, Rosscahill. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Matt Keady’s life will be held at a later date.

Michael Fox

Glenrevagh, Corrundulla. Funeral will take place privately, for family members only. Memorial mass in celebration of Michael Fox’s life will be held at a later date.

Winifred also known as Winnie Conneely

Oldtown, Moycullen. Funeral will take place privately today. Memorial mass in celebration of Winnie Conneely’s life will take place at a later date.

Mary Gordon nee Cosgrove

Fiddane, Kilkerrin, Ballinalsoe. Funeral will take place privately today at 11, for family only and will be broadcast on local radio. Memorial mass for Mary Gordon will be held at a later date.

Patricia Tierney nee McGrath

Loughrea and formerly of Cregmore, Claregalway. Mass for Patricia Tierney will take place privately today in the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Private funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery.

Brian Atkinson

Slí an Chlairin, Caheroyan, Athenry. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass in celebration of Brian Atkinson’s life will be held at a later date.