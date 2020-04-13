Death Notices Monday 13th April, 2020

Mel McPhillips nee Smith

Upper Dublin Road, Tuam. Funeral will take privately. House private, by request. Memorial mass for Mel McPhillips will take place at a later date.

Hubert also known as Hubie Hardiman

Church Street, Creagh, Ballinalsoe. Funeral will take place privately tomorrow. Memorial mass for Hubie Hardiman will be held at a later date.

John Joe Comer

Stripe, Corofin, Tuam. Funeral will take place privately, for family only. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West. Memorial mass for John Joe Comer will be held at a later date.

Anna Finnerty

Clarke Street, Athenry. Funeral will take place privately tomorrow. Memorial mass for Anna Finnerty will be held at a later date.

Noel Earls

Caraun, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass for Noel Earls will be held at a later date.

David Culleton

Gortacurra, Cross, Co. Mayo. Mass for David Culleton will take place privately today at 2 in The Sacred Heart Church, Cross, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cross East Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

John also known as Johnny Callanan

Barratore, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Johnny Callanan will take place privately today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill, and will be broadcast live on the Parish Radio. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill local Cemetery.