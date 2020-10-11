Death Notices Sunday 11th October, 2020

Michelle Cahill nee Rooney

Shanbally, Craughwell and formerly of Blain, Athenry. Mass for Michelle Cahill will take place on Tuesday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care Galway.

Julie Connolly nee Conroy

Fr. Burke Road, The Claddagh and formerly of Abbey Lane, Woodquay. Mass for Julie Connolly will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 10 in St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass will be streamed live online on the Claddagh Parish Church Webcam. Private funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Frankie Gardner

Solihull, UK and formerly of Athenry. Reposing privately at the family funeral home in Athenry this evening from 5. Removal tomorrow Monday to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for private mass for Frankie Gardner at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on the Parish Webcam.