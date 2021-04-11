Death Notices Sunday 11th April 2021

print

Bridie Grenham nee Dolan

Attyrory, Ballinasloe and formerly of Hampstead, Ballymacward. Mass for Bridie Grenham will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 2 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Kathleen Kelly nee Naughton

Ballybaun, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will leave her residence today to arrive at St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh at 5. Mass for Kathleen Kelly will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on https://youtu.be/ReK9mLWYvq8 and broadcast on Church Radio. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. House private, by request.

Dympna Fahey McCarthy nee Lynch

Longford, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe and formerly of Coolnamona, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Mass for Dympna Fahey McCarthy will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tiernascragh, Ballycrissane. Mass will be streamed live online on DYMPNA’S FUNERAL. Funeral afterwards to Tiernascragh Cemetery.

James also known as Jimmy Martin

Laurencetown, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Laurencetown tomorrow Monday for mass for Jimmy Martin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Michael also known as Mick Grealish

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Waterlane, Bohermore. Mass for Mick Grealish will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass will be steamed live online on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/catholic-church-of-the-sacred-heart. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore via Waterlane. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Bridget also known as Bridie Rushe nee Corcoran

Santry, Dublin and formerly of Meelick Eyrecourt, Galway. Mass for Bridie Rushe will be streamed live online on Tuesday at 10 on https://www.beaumontparish.ie/temporary-webcam-and-phone-service/. Committal will take place afterwards at approximately 2 o’clock in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea.