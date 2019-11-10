Death Notices Sunday 10th November, 2019

David Martyn

Fairhill, The Claddagh. Reposing in Conneelys Funeral Home, Floodstreet tomorrow Monday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Marys Church, The Claddagh. Mass for David Martyn on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.

Margaret also known as Maggie Mannion

Windfield, Moylough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to Skehana Church. Mass for Maggie Mannion tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Kathleen King nee Lyons

Ard Aoibhinn, Athenry. Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 7.30 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Kathleen King on Tuesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Laurence Felle

Killeen, Ballyshrule, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Monday from 4 until 7. Mass for Laurence Felle on Tuesday at 12 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killeen. Funeral afterwards to Kilcorben Cemetery.

Martin also known as Mattie Forde

High Street, Nutgrove, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 5 until 7. Removal at 7 to St. Lawrences Church, Tynagh. Mass for Mattie Forde tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Thomas also known as Tom Byrnes

Liscuib, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Peter and Pauls Church, Ballymacward for mass for Tom Byrnes at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery. House private tomorrow Monday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Maura Kilboy nee Maloney

Larchill, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street, Loughrea today from 4.30 until 6.30. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendans Cathedral tomorrow Monday for mass for Maura Kilboy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasent Cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.